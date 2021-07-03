Karnataka: More relaxations from Monday; shops, malls to open with 100% capacity

Karnataka: More relaxations from Monday; shops, malls to open with 100% capacity1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
- The weekend curfew in Karnataka has been lifted. However, the night curfew will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state from 5 July. CM Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and top officials today to decide on the next set of Covid-related guidelines.
The relaxations have been introduced across the state for the next 15 days, CM Yediyurappa has said.
The weekend curfew has been lifted. However, the night curfew will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.
Check the new unlock guidelines here:
All the above rules will apply to all districts except Kodagu. For Kodagu, the district officials will be deciding measures.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday logged 2,082 new cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,52,079 and toll to 35,308, the health department said.
The day also saw 7,751 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 2,76,863.
The active cases in the state stood at 53,871.
