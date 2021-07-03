Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: More relaxations from Monday; shops, malls to open with 100% capacity

Karnataka: More relaxations from Monday; shops, malls to open with 100% capacity

Premium
The relaxations have been introduced across Karnataka for the next 15 days.
1 min read . 07:43 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • The weekend curfew in Karnataka has been lifted. However, the night curfew will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state from 5 July. CM Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and top officials today to decide on the next set of Covid-related guidelines.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state from 5 July. CM Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and top officials today to decide on the next set of Covid-related guidelines.

The relaxations have been introduced across the state for the next 15 days, CM Yediyurappa has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The relaxations have been introduced across the state for the next 15 days, CM Yediyurappa has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The weekend curfew has been lifted. However, the night curfew will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

Check the new unlock guidelines here:

  • Shops and malls have been allowed from Monday with 100% capacity.
  • Public transport has been allowed with 100% capacity.
  • Pubs, theatres to remain shut, night curfew to begin at 9 pm.
  • Swimming pools permitted for competitive training purposes.
  • Sports complexes and stadiums shall be opened only for practise purpose.
  • All gatherings and large congregations for eg. political, religious have been prohibited.
  • Marriages/Family Functions are allowed to be conducted involving not over 100 people.
  • Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.
  • Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan only.
  • Schools, colleges and all educational intuitions will continue to remain closed.

All the above rules will apply to all districts except Kodagu. For Kodagu, the district officials will be deciding measures.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday logged 2,082 new cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,52,079 and toll to 35,308, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,751 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 2,76,863.

The active cases in the state stood at 53,871.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!