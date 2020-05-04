Karnataka lockdown: No passes required to move in Bengaluru, here are the rules

Bengaluru : Life was limping back to normalcy in most parts of Karnataka with easing of COVID-19 induced restrictions on Monday as the State headed into the third phase of lockdown started since March 24. According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, industrial activities, construction works, essential, non-essential shops, delivery of essential goods through e- commerce, courier and postal services, banking and agriculture activities, plying of four-wheelers and two-wheelers and inter-state movement of goods vehicles is permitted in all the zones, whereas buses are allowed to ply only in green and orange zone districts. This apart, sale of liquor was also allowed at the designated shops. Police said vehicular movement is allowed only from 7 am to 7 pm for ordinary citizens.

Clarifying about the movement of people, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted, "From tomorrow (Monday) you don't need a pass to move in Bengaluru between 7 am and 7 pm.

After 7 pm and up to 7 am the following morning, even if you have a pass you are not allowed to move except medical and essential service. Checkpoints will remain and your ID may be asked.Please be responsible." After the restrictions were lifted, heavy vehicular movement was witnessed in parts of Bengaluru leading to traffic jam in some areas. Chikpet, which is the main trade area in Bengaluru, saw some activities.

With restrictions on public transport continuing, this unusually crowded place had very less footfall. "Movement of public is limited due to ban on public transport such as city buses and Metro Rail. The trade activities are taking place between retailers," trade activist and joint secretary of Jain International Trade Organisation Sajjanraj Mehta told PTI.

Select liquor shops in the city and other parts of the State pulled up shutters after being closed for about six weeks due to the lockdown with tipplers thronging them in huge numbers at many places.

Some traders in the city complained that they received notices regarding the Tax Deduction at Source for the month of April "though there were no trading activities." Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Mondaythat free bus service for migrant labourers, which is operating smoothly, has been extended till Thursday.

