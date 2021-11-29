Denying any possible lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in some educational institutions and the detection of the new strain Omicron, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today made it clear that there was no proposal to impose lockdown in the state.

"We have instructed adherence to strict precautions at schools and colleges, but not to close them. There is no proposal to impose the lockdown," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka CM urged the people not to panic about Omicron, and asked them to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines. He said those arriving from the countries where Omicron variant was found are being screened at the airports and that they would be allowed into the cities only if they test negative.

CM Bommai said a negative report has been made mandatory for students from Kerala who are studying in Karnataka and a second test is being done on them on the seventh day of the first negative report.

Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that samples of one of the two passengers who arrived at the Bengaluru airport from South Africa had tested positive for novel coronavirus which is "a little different from the Delta variant."

While speaking to reporters, he said, "One is relatively better and the other, we are finding it a little different from Delta variant. We have sent the sample to the Centre's lab. We are waiting for final inference."

Regarding the booster dose for health workers, Bommai said his government is awaiting the instructions from the Centre in that regard. "Our concern is that it is already over six months since the health workers received two doses of the vaccine. We will act according to directions from the Centre," Bommai said.

The state government is in constant consultation with experts and the Union government, and precautions are being taken according to their guidelines, he said.

Karnataka reported 315 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths in a span of 24 hours.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.