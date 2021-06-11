The Karnataka government has decided to lift the Covid-induced lockdown imposed in the state in a phased manner.

While restrictions have been relaxed in most places, 11 districts with a positivity rate of more than 15% have been ordered to continue observing the lockdown.

"Current restrictions will continue in all eleven districts with high positivity rate till 6 am on 21 June, in the rest of the districts some of the restrictions have been relaxed," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said.

On the other hand, according to a notification by the state government, night curfew will be in place even in places where rules have been eased.

In addition to this, the weekend curfew will also continue from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on 14 June.

Here's what will be allowed during night curfew

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities.

Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorization issued by their respective organisation institution.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff employees of IT and ITeS companies/organization shall work from office. Rest will work from home.

Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

There shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods' vehicles or my goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies are allowed.

Movement of trains and air travel is permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminal/stops/stands are allowed, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

Karnataka recorded 11,042 new Covid-19 cases, 194 deaths, and 15,721 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

