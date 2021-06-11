Karnataka: Lockdown relaxed but night curfew to continue. Check full details

Karnataka: Lockdown relaxed but night curfew to continue. Check full details2 min read . 02:03 PM IST
The weekend curfew will also continue from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on 14 June
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weekend curfew will also continue from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on 14 June
The Karnataka government has decided to lift the Covid-induced lockdown imposed in the state in a phased manner.
The Karnataka government has decided to lift the Covid-induced lockdown imposed in the state in a phased manner.
While restrictions have been relaxed in most places, 11 districts with a positivity rate of more than 15% have been ordered to continue observing the lockdown.
While restrictions have been relaxed in most places, 11 districts with a positivity rate of more than 15% have been ordered to continue observing the lockdown.
"Current restrictions will continue in all eleven districts with high positivity rate till 6 am on 21 June, in the rest of the districts some of the restrictions have been relaxed," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said.
On the other hand, according to a notification by the state government, night curfew will be in place even in places where rules have been eased.
In addition to this, the weekend curfew will also continue from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on 14 June.
Here's what will be allowed during night curfew
Karnataka recorded 11,042 new Covid-19 cases, 194 deaths, and 15,721 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!