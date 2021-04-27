OPEN APP
Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started operating 500 extra buses from Bengaluru to other parts of the state to cater to the rush after the state government announced a two-week curfew in the in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi on Monday said that more than 12,000 buses have been arranged to help people return to their home towns in the state.

"With tomorrow's curfew tightening, more than 12,000 buses have been arranged by our three transport corporations to meet the demands of the public, enabling a significant number of people to return to their homes," Savadi said.

The buses will be operated from Bangalore to other parts of Karnataka.

"The public will have to make use of this special operation of buses which will be deployed for the benefit of the people who want to go to their places," the deputy CM said.

"Travellers who need to go to their destination by tomorrow night can use this transport operation without any anxiety and with caution according to the prescribed COVID guidelines," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

"A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport will remain shut," he said.

According to official data, Karnataka has 2,62,181 active cases of COVID-19 while the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the state has mounted to 10,62,594.

