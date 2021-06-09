Bengaluru: Karnataka government will begin to ease the Covid-induced lockdown in the state in phases, news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday indicated that the state may go for unlocking in four to five phases after June 14, as the COVID-19 induced lockdown comes to an end.

"First will be timings, now the relaxation that is there between 6 to 10 am, may get extended further, also those who go for walk at parks may get some relief.. all this is subjected to a final decision by the Chief Minister. Lockdown will not be relaxed at one go," PTI quoted R Ashoka as saying.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to call a meeting of Ministers, officials and experts in a day or two, to discuss and take a decision.

The number of daily new cases in Bengaluru is still in the 2,000 range.

"Keeping the number of deaths and new cases in mind and aimed at bringing down the COVID infections further, lockdown will not be relaxed at one go," R Ashoka said.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. Citing experts advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

