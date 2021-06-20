Even as COVID lockdown restrictions were announced to be eased in several districts in Karnataka on Saturday, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that stringent restrictions in Mysuru will continue. Also, As per the order, the restrictions as ordered on June 11 will continue in 13 districts. These districts are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

Chief minster said on Saturday, "The restrictions as ordered on June 11 will continue in 13 districts with positivity rate between five per cent to 10%."

The June 11 order said the restrictions will be eased from 6 AM to 2 PM, where the sale of essential commodities and delivery through e-commerce companies will continue.

The chief minister further added, The stringent restrictions in Mysuru will continue.

According to the state health bulletin, there were 594 new cases in Mysuru, 391 in Hassan, 223 in Shivamogga, 222 in Belagavi, 208 in Mandya, 194 in Davangere, 182 in Tumakuru, 177 in Chikkamagaluru, 174 in Udupi and 161 in Bengaluru Rural.

It should not be perceived as COVID infections reduced drastically: CM

Meanwhile, COVID restriction were further eased in 19 districts in Karnataka as they are seeing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. However, the CM said, it should not be perceived as COVID-19 infections have reduced drastically.

He said, "The relaxation has been given because people are in distress, business activities have stopped, and livelihoods have become difficult. Easing restrictions should not be perceived as COVID-19 infections have reduced drastically."

He urged people to ensure this relaxation was a success by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene.

The COVID-19 restrictions were imposed from April 27 when the daily infections breached the 50,000 mark. When the cases did not come down, the government imposed a lockdown from May 10, allowing sale of essential goods from 6 AM to 10 AM. It eased restrictions on June 11, allowing shops selling essential commodities from 6 AM to 2 PM after the number of cases started declining.

COVID-19 update in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 5,815 fresh coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, taking the infection count to 28,01,936 and toll to 33,763, the health department said.

The state has 1,30,872 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 26,37,279 with the recovery of 11,832 people.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,263 fresh infections and 23 fatalities today. The city has so far recorded 12,04,326 infections and 15,433 deaths.

There were 72,263 active cases. The positivity rate for the day was 3.38 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.76 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.