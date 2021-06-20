Karnataka lockdown: Stringent Covid restrictions will continue in this district

The COVID-19 restrictions were imposed from April 27 when the daily infections breached the 50,000 mark. When the cases did not come down, the government imposed a lockdown from May 10, allowing sale of essential goods from 6 AM to 10 AM. It eased restrictions on June 11, allowing shops selling essential commodities from 6 AM to 2 PM after the number of cases started declining.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}