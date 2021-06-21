As Karnataka entered into another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, the state government included a few more districts under Category I of Covid-19 guidelines.

These districts -- Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura -- are now eligible for relaxations in lockdown that came into effect from Monday in the rest of Karnataka.

Shops (except for malls), hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs can reopen between 6 am and 5 pm in the above-mentioned districts.

The Karnataka govt's order said the decision has been made considering consistent declining trend and weekly moving average positivity rate.

Karnataka CM warns as restrictions ease

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today told people not to be under the "illusion" that the Covid-19 pandemic is gone and asked them to be vigilant and follow all the precautionary preventive measures.

"From today we have relaxed almost everything other than in a few districts, but don't be under illusion that the Covid has gone, we will have to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitize our hands regularly," CM Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka CM requested people to be vigilant until we get rid of coronavirus completely. He asked people to cooperate by following preventive measures and get vaccinated.

CM Yediyurappa further said as the Covid-18 numbers have come down than expected, we decided to relax lockdown restrictions, but the fear of corona still looms large.

The state has further relaxed the Covid-induced restrictions in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5%, including Bengaluru, starting from Monday, allowing all shops to function from 6 am to 5 pm and public transport to resume operations with 50% capacity.

Among other things, hotels, clubs and restaurants have also opened for service until 5 pm with 50% seating, but liquor will not be permitted.

The 17 districts where most of the restrictions have been relaxed are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of over 5%, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11 will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and movement of people till 7 pm.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until 5 .

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.