Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: 6 more districts to reopen shops, bars, restaurants as Covid curbs eased

Karnataka: 6 more districts to reopen shops, bars, restaurants as Covid curbs eased

Premium
People rush to board a city bus at majestic bus stand after further ease in restrictions of COVID-induced lockdown, in Bengaluru.
2 min read . 05:21 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Shops (except for malls), hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs can reopen between 6 am and 5 pm in 6 more districts following a fall in the positivity rate

As Karnataka entered into another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, the state government included a few more districts under Category I of Covid-19 guidelines.

As Karnataka entered into another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, the state government included a few more districts under Category I of Covid-19 guidelines.

These districts -- Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura -- are now eligible for relaxations in lockdown that came into effect from Monday in the rest of Karnataka.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

These districts -- Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura -- are now eligible for relaxations in lockdown that came into effect from Monday in the rest of Karnataka.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Shops (except for malls), hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs can reopen between 6 am and 5 pm in the above-mentioned districts.

The Karnataka govt's order said the decision has been made considering consistent declining trend and weekly moving average positivity rate.

Karnataka CM warns as restrictions ease

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today told people not to be under the "illusion" that the Covid-19 pandemic is gone and asked them to be vigilant and follow all the precautionary preventive measures.

"From today we have relaxed almost everything other than in a few districts, but don't be under illusion that the Covid has gone, we will have to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitize our hands regularly," CM Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka CM requested people to be vigilant until we get rid of coronavirus completely. He asked people to cooperate by following preventive measures and get vaccinated.

CM Yediyurappa further said as the Covid-18 numbers have come down than expected, we decided to relax lockdown restrictions, but the fear of corona still looms large.

The state has further relaxed the Covid-induced restrictions in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5%, including Bengaluru, starting from Monday, allowing all shops to function from 6 am to 5 pm and public transport to resume operations with 50% capacity.

Among other things, hotels, clubs and restaurants have also opened for service until 5 pm with 50% seating, but liquor will not be permitted.

The 17 districts where most of the restrictions have been relaxed are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of over 5%, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11 will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and movement of people till 7 pm.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until 5 .

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!