Karnataka government has extended state-wide lockdown to break the chain of Covid transmission till June 21. Under the revised guidelines, some relaxations in the earlier lockdown measures have been given in the state for phased unlocking of economic activities.

After a meeting to review the pandemic situation in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that lockdown restrictions will be eased in districts with positivity rates below 15 per cent. Eleven districts with high positivity rates have been ordered to continue observing lockdown rules.

While lockdown restrictions have been eased, night and weekend curfew will continue to remain in effect in all districts.

Relaxations in Karnataka Covid lockdown

In districts with positivity rates below 15 per cent, all production units, establishments and industries have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity while adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, facilities engaged in garment production have been allowed top bring back only 30 per cent of their respective workforces.

Shops selling food items, dairy products and animal fodder, street vendors, public distribution shops, and standalone liquor shops have been allowed to function from 6 AM to 2 PM. Optical shops will also be able to operate in state. Karnataka government mandated that round-the-clock home delivery of items shall be encouraged to minimise public movement.

All construction and repair works, including establishments dealing with construction material, especially cement and steel, outside containment zones have been allowed to function.

Parks have been allowed to open from 5 AM to 10 AM for walking and jogging only. No group activities will be permitted.

Taxis and auto-rickshaws have been allowed to ply on the streets but they can carry only two passengers at a time.

In addition to the already open government offices, Karnataka government has allowed offices of departments related to agriculture and allied activities, PWD, housing, RTOs, cooperation, NABARD, and union Department of Revenue. These offices have been allowed to function with only 50 per cent staff.

Skill training centres related to health sector have also been permitted to function.

These measures will come into effect on June 14 from 6 AM and will remain effective till 6 AM on June 21.

Restrictions in Karnataka

Karnataka government has ordered Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshin Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi, and Kodagu districts to observe lockdown protocols as before on account of high positivity rates.

This means the latest relaxations announced by the state government will not apply to these districts.

Night curfew will remain in effect in state from 7 PM till 5 AM. The state will also observe weekend curfew from Friday 7 PM till Monday 5 AM every week.

Rules for night curfew

Patients requiring emergency medical attention and their attendants will be allowed to move during this time. Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional.

Industries and companies that need to operate at night, telecom and internet service providers will be allowed to operate during night curfew; their employees will be allowed to move on producing valid ID cards. The state government clarified that only essential staff of IT and ITeS companies shall work from office.

No restriction has been imposed on movement of goods in trucks, goods vehicles or goods carriers. Home delivery and e-commerce activities have also been allowed to continue.

Train and air traffic will continue unhindered; public transport, private vehicles and taxis taking passengers to and from railway stations, stands and airport will also be allowed. This movement will be allowed on producing valid travel tickets.

