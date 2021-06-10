The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka has extended the lockdown till 14 June in the state. However, the lockdown will continue until 21 June in the Hassan district, Karnataka minister, and Hassan district in-charge, K Gopalaiah said on Thursday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gopalaiah said, "It will be conveyed to the CM as he's coming to Hassan tomorrow."

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka had indicated that the state will begin to ease the Covid-induced lockdown in four to five phases after 14 June, when the Covid-19 induced lockdown comes to an end.

"First will be timings, now the relaxation that is there between 6 to 10 am, may get extended further, also those who go for walk at parks may get some relief.. all this is subjected to a final decision by the Chief Minister. Lockdown will not be relaxed at one go," Ashoka said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to call a meeting of ministers, officials and experts in a day or two, to discuss and take a final call.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday logged 10,959 new coronavirus cases and 192 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27,28,248 and the death toll to 32,291.

The day also saw 20,246 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Of 10,959 new cases reported today, 2,395 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,185 discharges and 50 deaths.

As of June 9 evening, cumulatively 27,28,248 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,291 deaths and 24,80,411 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 2,15,525.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.68%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.75%.

Mysuru recorded 22 deaths, Haveri (12), Ballari (11), Dharwad and Shivamogga (9), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 1,163 deaths, Hassan 745, Tumakuru 662, Dakshina Kannada 594, Shivamogga 562, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 11,89,541 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,54,235 and Tumakuru 1,09,916.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 10,76,247, followed by Mysuru 1,38,304 and Tumakuru 98,977.

Cumulatively a total of 3,10,26,189 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,63,962 were tested on Wednesday alone.





