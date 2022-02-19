Karnataka logs 1,137 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in 24 hrs

Karnataka logs 1,137 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in 24 hrs1 min read . 08:34 PM IST
- With the new COVID cases reported today, the active tally in Karnataka is at 13,431
Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,137 new coronavirus cases and with that, the active tally in the state is at 13,431. The state also saw 20 deaths today.
However, the recovery in the state has far surpassed the new cases, with over 3000 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.
Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 1.43% and the case fatality rate is at 1.75%.
On Friday, the state had reported 1,333 fresh cases and 19 deaths.
Meanwhile, further easing the COVID curbs, Karnataka government on Thursday announced that passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report.
“In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order.
