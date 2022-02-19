Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka logs 1,137 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in 24 hrs

Karnataka logs 1,137 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in 24 hrs

On Friday, Karnataka had reported 1,333 fresh cases and 19 deaths.
1 min read . 08:34 PM IST Livemint

  • With the new COVID cases reported today, the active tally in Karnataka is at 13,431

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,137 new coronavirus cases and with that, the active tally in the state is at 13,431. The state also saw 20 deaths today. 

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,137 new coronavirus cases and with that, the active tally in the state is at 13,431. The state also saw 20 deaths today. 

However, the recovery in the state has far surpassed the new cases, with over 3000 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

However, the recovery in the state has far surpassed the new cases, with over 3000 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 1.43% and the case fatality rate is at 1.75%. 

Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 1.43% and the case fatality rate is at 1.75%. 

On Friday, the state had reported 1,333 fresh cases and 19 deaths. 

On Friday, the state had reported 1,333 fresh cases and 19 deaths. 

Meanwhile, further easing the COVID curbs, Karnataka government on Thursday announced that passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report.

Meanwhile, further easing the COVID curbs, Karnataka government on Thursday announced that passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report.

“In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order.

“In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!