As many as 1,301 new Covid cases were reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Friday. In the same time span, 1,614 people recovered from coronavius, while 17 people succumbed to the deadly disease.

As per the release, there are currently 18,970 active cases in the state.

A total of 29,44,764 cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 28,88,520 people have recovered while 37,248 people have died from the virus.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 386 cases and two fatalities, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Hassan 117, Udupi 106, 78 in Kodagu, 72 in Mysuru and 62 in Shivamogga. Raichur district reported zero infections. Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,86,900 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.28 crore.

Also with 6,61,554 people being inoculated on Friday, the number of vaccinations done so far in the state was 3.96 crore.

