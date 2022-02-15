Karnataka logs 1,405 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.91%

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 66, followed by Belagavi and Udupi (50), Tumakuru (48) and Dakshina Kannada (47) among others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,72,387 cases, Mysuru 2,28,727 and Tumakuru 1,59,294 .

