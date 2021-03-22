Karnataka logs 1,445 new COVID-19 cases, shows downward trend

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka logged as many as 1,445 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, showing a downward trend as against the surge in the last two days. Over the weekend, the state reported over 1,800 cases on both days. The 1,445 new cases pushed the total number of cases to 9,71,647. Also, 10 deaths took the death toll to 12,444. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 14,267.

Karnataka logged as many as 1,445 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, showing a downward trend as against the surge in the last two days. Over the weekend, the state reported over 1,800 cases on both days. The 1,445 new cases pushed the total number of cases to 9,71,647. Also, 10 deaths took the death toll to 12,444. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 14,267.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that strict restrictions are being imposed to contain the second wave of COVID-19, but the situation still doesn't warrant semi-lockdown or full-fledged lockdown. Urging more people to get vaccinated, he indicated that a decision will be taken regarding educational institutions if the cases increase after discussing with the Chief Minister.

"The government is strictly screening incoming travellers from high caseload states of Maharashtra and Kerala. If there is no negative RT-PCR test, they are subjected to tests at the border," Sudhakar said adding, "Increasing penalty for not wearing a mask is also being discussed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, he also said that "Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes." Noting that Home Ministry's support is required for strict screening at borders, the Minister said, the Chief Minister has already conducted a meeting in this regard.

At weddings and other functions, people should wear masks, follow social distancing and ensure the restriction on the number of those attending is not violated, Sudhakar said. "Three COVID Care Centres will be operational in Bengaluru this week. We can contain the second wave if people co-operate," he added.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry on Monday that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily Covid-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours 46,951 new cases were registered and out of these 84.49 per cent are reported from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,51,468 today. The national recovery rate is 95.75 per cent. 21,180 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 212 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours," it said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}