Karnataka department of health and family welfare on Monday through an official bulletin informed that the state had reported 27,156 new Covid-19 cases.

The capital city Bengaluru reported 15,947 new Covid-19 cases.

The state had recorded 34,047 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

The state also recorded 7827 recoveries, taking the total tally to 2991472 in the state.

14 Covid related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the total tally to 38445. Bengaluru itself five Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours.

The state also recorded 2,17,998 tests in the past twenty four hours.

Test positivity rate drops significantly to 12.45% as new cases dip:

◾New cases in State: 27,156

◾New cases in B'lore: 15,947

◾Positivity rate in State: 12.45%

◾Discharges: 7,827

◾Active cases State: 2,17,297 (B'lore- 158k)

◾Deaths:14 (B'lore- 05)

◾Tests: 2,17,998 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 17, 2022

The total active cases in the state now stands at 2,17,297, Bengaluru has 158k cases of this total amount.

Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K on Monday informed that Karnataka state capital and IT hub Bengaluru had recorded 287 new Omicron cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 766.

The total positive cases in the state stands at 3247243.

State minister R Ashoka said on Monday that the third wave, driven by the Omicron variant, will reach its peak next week. He pointed out, though the weekend curfew might be extended, there won't be lockdown in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!