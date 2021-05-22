Karnataka on Saturday reported as many as 31,183 new COVID19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 23,98,925, the health bulletin said. Currently, the active tally stands at 4,83,204.

The death toll today reached to 24,658 as 451 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

In a good news, the number of discharges recorded today is almost double as compared to the fresh cases recorded. The state in the span of 24 hours reported 61,766 recoveries pushing the total to 18,91,042.

Bengaluru Urban today reported 8214 cases, pushing the total tally to 11,12,058.

Lockdown extended till June 7

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7. "We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7," Yediyurappa told the media.

Saying that the people roaming after 10 am is creating a lot of problems throughout the state, the CM informed the same set of guidelines will continue to be in force.

Positivity rate and active cases are reducing: Centre

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said India was able to come this far in controlling this pandemic through restrictions on social and economic activities and containment and care measures.

"In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising. It is also being seen that an increase is being seen in other states so this is a mixed picture but overall there has been a decrease in case burden but we have a long way to go to handle this wave and we also have to ensure that there should be no laxity in the steps we take," he said.

Union Health Ministry today further stated, A slow but relatively better trend in terms of management is being noted in deaths and most fatalities have been noted in six states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Punjab, Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

