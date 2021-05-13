Karnataka on Thursday reported as many as 35,297 new COVID19 cases taking the total number infections to 20,88,488. Meanwhile, 344 related fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,712. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 5,93,078, the state health bulletin said.

The bulletin also stated, 34,057 discharges today, the recovery total touched 14,74,678.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 27.64%, while the fatality rate is .97%.

Karnataka's death toll due to COVID-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191.

CM to deposit one-year salary to Covid Relief Fund

Earlier today, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced that he would deposit one-year's salary to Covid Relief Fund to fight the pandemic. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet earlier this week and the order was issued on May 11, according to PTI. The order would be effective retrospectively from May 1. His cabinet colleagues will also do the same.

This comes at a time when the health infrastructure in the state is overwhelmed due to a sharp rise in infection cases in the second wave of Covid-19.

The State has been reporting 40,000-50,000 COVID infections daily resulting in about six lakh active cases. This has led to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential drugs. The government has imposed a lockdown-like restriction from May 10 to May 24 to contain the spread of the virus.

Government temporarily suspended vaccination

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the state government temporarily suspended vaccination against coronavirus infection for the 18-44 age group as the state faces shortages of the doses. Besides, the Covid-19 inoculation drive has also been suspended for those who have already booked appointments, the state's health department said.

"Vaccination for 18 to 44 age group (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended from May 14 till further orders. This order will be applicable for Covid-19 vaccination at all government COVID vaccination centers," the Karnataka government said in the official order.

(With inputs from agencies)

