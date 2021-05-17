Karnataka today logged 38,603 new COVID19 cases , which is significantly higher than yesterday's count of 31,531 fresh infections. And on Monday, the cumulative total reached 22,42,065, while the active number of cases touched 6,03,639, the health bulletin stated.

It further noted, 476 people died due to the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 22,313, while the total recoveries reached 16,16,092 after 34,635 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru Urban today reported as many as 13,338 new COVID infections.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked the COVID patients to make use of the triaging centres in the city to avail medical treatment before going to the hospital.

"We are increasing the number of triage centres in the city. There will be doctors available round-the-clock at these centres, who will work in three shifts."

"Looking at the conditions of the patients, the doctors will recommend sending them to the hospitals and will decide when to give treatment at the ICU," the Chief Minister said at the launch of a triage centre of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike at Kengeri in the city.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government said that altogether 97 people in the state contracted mucormycosis or black fungus as a post-COVID complications in the state, news agency PTI reported. However, there is no reason to panic as it does not spread like COVID-19, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar assured on Monday.

"Till yesterday, 97 people contracted this (black fungus) disease in the state," Sudhakar said and further appealed to the people not to panic as it does not spread like COVID.

In case a patient contracts black fungus, Sudhakar said he/she should notify regional centres in the state for its treatment.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.

