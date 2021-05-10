Ballari has been the second major COVID hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.
Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.
According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya and 1,006 in Dharwad.
Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.
The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.
Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
