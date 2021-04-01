With as many as 4,234 new Covid-19 cases being logged, Karnataka breached the 10 lakh mark in the total count on Thursday. Moreover, with 18 more deaths, the death toll rose to 12,585, the State Health Department said.

The day also saw 1,599 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 2,15,26,958 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,732 were tested on Thursday alone. As of April 1 evening, cumulatively 10,01,238 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,585 deaths and 9,57,769 discharges, a department bulletin said.

It said, out of 30,865 active cases, 30,600 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 265 are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban alone reported 2,906 cases today. Bidar accounted for 218 new cases, Kalaburagi 144, Mysuru 109, Tumakuru 102, Hassan and Mandya 67, followed by others.

Among the 18 deaths reported today, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad 2, and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Bidar.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,37,733, followed by Mysuru 55,919 and Ballari 39,856. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,11,313, followed by Mysuru 54,077 and Ballari 38,897.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile, noted five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab -- cumulatively accounted for 78.9% of the total active cases in the country.

It also said, six states-- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala-- accounted for 83.01% of the new deaths.

With 39, 544 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra on Thursday continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. Maharashtra is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 cases while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry. On Thursday, India's total active caseload reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78% of the country's total positive cases.

(With inputs from agencies)





