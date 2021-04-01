Karnataka logs 4,234 new COVID-19 cases, total tally breaches 10-lakh mark

With 39, 544 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra on Thursday continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. Maharashtra is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 cases while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry. On Thursday, India's total active caseload reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78% of the country's total positive cases.