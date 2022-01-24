Karnataka logs 46,426 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours

Karnataka logs 46,426 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours1 min read . 09:04 PM IST
- 41,703 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.
The state of Karnataka on Monday, recorded 46,426 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar K's tweet read.
State capital Bengaluru reported 21,569 cases on Monday, almost 4,660 less than Sunday.
The active case tally went up to 3,62,487 in the state after Monday's addition.
The state also registered 32 Covid related deaths taking the total tally to 38614.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state stood at 32.95% in the past twenty four hours.
41,703 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals on Monday, according to the state health bulletin.
The state on Sunday in a worrying surge had reported 50,210 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate had reached 22.7%.
Most of the cases on Sunday were being reported from Bengaluru (26,299).
The total Covid-19 positive cases in the state now is 35,64,108.
According to the official statement from the state's health department, the daily new cases on Sunday saw a significant rise as compared to Saturday when Karnataka reported 48,049 new Covid cases. The case positivity rate stood at 19.23 per cent on Saturday.
Meanwhile, all adults across Karnataka have been administered the first anti-Covid vaccine jab, Dr K Sudhakar had said on Sunday. “We made it! It took us exactly 1 year and 7 days to achieve 100% first dose coverage! Karnataka is the first state in the country (>4 cr adult population) to achieve this feat," Sudhakar said in a tweet. “Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement!" he said.
