Karnataka logs 46,426 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours

Meanwhile, all adults across Karnataka have been administered the first anti-Covid vaccine jab, Dr K Sudhakar had said on Sunday. “We made it! It took us exactly 1 year and 7 days to achieve 100% first dose coverage! Karnataka is the first state in the country (>4 cr adult population) to achieve this feat," Sudhakar said in a tweet. “Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement!" he said.