Karnataka on Saturday reported 47,563 new COVID19 cases , 482 deaths taking the total tally to 18,86,448 and the death toll to 18,286, the state health bulletin said. Today's count is slightly lower than yesterday's numbers. On Friday, the state reported the highest single-day death toll of 592 and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Currently, the active tally stands at 5,48,841.

On Saturday, the state also saw 34,881 discharges taking the recovery total to 13,19,301. Positivity rate for the day stands at 30.28%, while the case fatality rate is 1.01%.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. A complete lockdown will be imposed in the state from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 24 May.

"As Covid-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. A complete lockdown will be imposed from 6 am on 10 May till 6 am on 24 ," Yediyurappa said.

The movement of essential goods and services will be allowed, and shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm daily, the Karnataka government said in the order.

Flights and trains already scheduled will operate during the lockdown period, the government said. However, metro rail services won't operate and cabs not hired for an emergency will not be allowed on the roads.

Twelve states accounted for 80.68 per cent of India's over 37.23 lakh active coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases at 6.57 lakh, followed by Karnataka 5,36,661, Kerala 4,02,997, Uttar Pradesh 2,54,118, and Rajasthan 1,99,147 cases.

The other states having large active cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar.

Ten states accounted for 70.77 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022, followed by Karnataka 48,781 and Kerala 38,460 new cases.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data showed, as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease recorded at 1,79,30,960. In the last 24 hours, 3,18,609 recoveries were registered in the country, it said.

Ten states accounted for 72 per cent of the new recoveries in the country. These are Maharashtra, with maximum recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies)













Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.