Karnataka logs 47,563 new COVID-19 cases, 482 deaths in last 24 hours

Karnataka on Saturday reported 47,563 new COVID19 cases, 482 deaths taking the total tally to 18,86,448 and the death toll to 18,286, the state health bulletin said. Today's count is slightly lower than yesterday's numbers. On Friday, the state reported the highest single-day death toll of 592 and 48,791 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Currently, the active tally stands at 5,48,841.