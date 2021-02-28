Karnataka logs 521 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths in last 24 hrs

Karnataka has reported 521 new Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department confirmed.

Currently, the total number of cases stands at 9,51,251, while as many as 9,33,097 recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases in the state is 5,804.

With five more deaths today, the death toll related to Covid-19 stands at 12,331.

Meanwhile, senior citizens and those with comorbidities against COVID-19 in state will be vaccinated at all taluk and district level hospitals and two identified private hospitals in each district from March 1.

People aged 60 years and above and those between 45-59 years suffering from specific comorbidities, supported by a certificate by a registered medical practitioner, will be vaccinated.

"In the initial phase, all taluk level hospitals, district-level hospital and two identified private hospitals from each district and major hospitals of Bengaluru and 18 private health facilities from BBMP will implement COVID-19 vaccination from March 1," state health department note said.

In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas. Moving forward, the vaccination for other modes of registration will be scaled up the number of facilities increased.

The vaccination would be held four days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in government facilities and all working days in private hospitals. The exercise, to be held between 12 pm to 5 pm, would later be modified, it said.

The number would be limited to 200 per day per session site and would be on a first come first serve basis. However, online registered beneficiaries would be allotted a specific time in a day.

The vaccination will be free of charge at the government Vaccination centres, while those taking the shot at any designated/empaneled private health facility have to pay ₹250 each for a dose, which includes ₹100 service charge and ₹150 which would be deposited to Government of India specified account, it added.

As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases and 1,07,75,169 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,57,051 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

