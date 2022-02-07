Karnataka logs 6,151 new COVID cases; 26% less than Sunday's tally

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karnataka on Monday reported 6,151 new COVID cases, a 26% decline from yesterday's tally. On Sunday the state had reported as many as 8,425 cases. With today's number, the cumulative total reached 39,02,309 while the active cases stand at 87,080, according to the health department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The positivity and case-fatality rates for the day were at 6.19% and 0.79%, respectively.

The cumulative fatalities stood at 39,396 as the state reported 49 deaths, the health department said. As many as 16,802 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,75,799. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, the state had tested 1,29,337 samples including 99,023 RT-PCR tests.

Bengaluru urban district reported 2,718 infections and 15 deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases including 321 in Belagavi, 285 in Mysuru, 219 in Hassan, 210 in Tumakuru, 195 in Kodagu, 182 in Mandya and 177 in Shivamogga.

There were deaths in 19 districts including six in Mysuru, four each in Tumakuru and Udupi and three in Dakshina Kannada. There were zero fatalities in 12 districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

