Karnataka on Sunday reported as many as 7,810 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 27,65,134, the health bulletin. Currently, there are 1,80,835 cases in the state.

The state also reported 125 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 32,913. In the same time span, 18,648 people recovered from it, taking the recovery total to 25,51,365.

As the state starts to easing curbs from Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, migrant labourers returning to Karnataka after the COVID-19 lockdown will be tested before entering the state.

"I will instruct the health department to conduct COVID-19 tests on people/migrant labourers who will return to the state after unlock," he told reporters here.

The state government on Saturday announced to allow economic and other activities in a graded manner from 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21 in the state, including Bengaluru. However, weekend and night curfew are proposed to be imposed.

As per an order released on Saturday, Weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government has decided to lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions in several districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases have declined.

In places where the positivity rate is more than 15% (about 11 districts), the Covid-induced lockdown will continue with the existing guidelines, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

