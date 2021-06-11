Karnataka on Friday reported less than 5% COVID-19 positivity rate, the state health bulletin said. As many as 8,249 new cases were reported in the span of last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of cases to 27.47 lakh. Meanwhile, with 159 COVID fatalities, the death toll reached 32,644.

The day also saw 14,975 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of 8,249 new cases reported on Friday, 1,154 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 4,769 discharges and 48 deaths.

As per the health department, cumulatively 27,47,539 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,644 deaths and 25,11,105 discharges.

The total number of active cases is 2,03,769. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.86 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.92 per cent.

Out of 159 deaths reported on Friday, 48 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (20), Haveri (10), Ballari and Dharwad (9), Shivamogga (7), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,154, Mysuru 817, Hassan 733, Tumakuru 576, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,92,886, followed by Mysuru 1,56,063 and Tumakuru 1,11,063.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,85,862, followed by Mysuru 1,39,856 and Tumakuru 1,00,777. Cumulatively a total of 3,13,63,615 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,69,695 were tested on Friday alone.

Since the coronavirus situation in the state has improved significantly, the state government on Thursday announced to ease curbs in several districts. The CM had earlier hinted to relax the restrictions once the COVID numbers come below 5%.

(With inputs from agencies)













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.