Karnataka on Sunday logged 626 COVID-related fatalities, highest ever death count in a day due to coronavirus since the pandemic began, a health bulletin said. On May 7, the state had reported 592 deaths which was the highest death toll in a day previously.

The state on Sunday reported as many as 25,979 new COVID-19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 24,24,904. Currently, the active number of cases stand at 4,72,986 .

In the span of last 24 hours, the state also recorded 35,573 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 19,26,615.

The test positivity rate for COVID in the state is 20.76%.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported as many as 31,183 new COVID19 cases and 451 death in the span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the COVID-triggered lockdown was extended in the state earlier this week as the positivity rate continues to remain high.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7. "We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7," Yediyurappa told the media.

Earlier in the day, health minister K Sudhakar said health infrastructure in the state has been ramped up significantly to control the pandemic, despite the revenue crunch.

Capacity to test 1.5-2 lakh samples per day, availability of 1,015 Metric Tonnes of oxygen and more than 22,000 oxygen beds, supply of Remdesivir as per requirement are among various measures initiated by the state government, the Minister's office said in a release.

The Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education have worked in synergy towards improving health infrastructure in Karnataka, it said, claiming that this has helped the state mitigate the impact of the second wave and provide timely treatment to the patients.

"Significant transformation in health infrastructure has been achieved during this pandemic. Despite the revenue crunch, all available resources have been utilized to enhance health infrastructure. This will help in creating 'Arogya Karnataka' in the coming days," Sudhakar said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.