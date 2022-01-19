For the second day in a trot, Karnataka recorded over 40,000 new coronavirus cases. This comes at a time when experts are predicting that the third wave led by the Omicron variant will hit the peak later this week.

A total of 40,499 new COVID19 cases have been reported from the state on Wednesday, of which 24,135 infections were logged from Bengaluru alone. The positivity rate stands at 18.80%. Currently, there are 2,67,650 active cases in the state and 1,84,000 in the capital city. The state logged 41,457 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, while Bengaluru reported 25,595 infections.

In the last 24 hours, the state also recorded 21 deaths and 23,209.

As many as 2,15,312 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the testing and home isolation of Covid-19 patients in the state in line with the central government's protocols.

As per the fresh order, all symptomatic people will be required to compulsorily undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT). If the test shows a negative result, it will be followed up by an RT-PCR, as per ICMR protocols.

