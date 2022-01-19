Karnataka logs over 40,000 new COVID cases two days in a row

A total of 40,499 new COVID19 cases have been reported from the state on Wednesday, of which 24,135 infections were logged from Bengaluru alone. The positivity rate stands at 18.80%. Currently, there are 2,67,650 active cases in the state and 1,84,000 in the capital city. The state logged 41,457 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, while Bengaluru reported 25,595 infections.