The statement came as the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Karnataka earlier in the day
The Karnataka government is considering measures to reduce fees for the medical courses in the state while National Medical Council (NMC) also looks into it, said state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.
"The current cost of medical education is increasing despite the cost of government seats being low. In some cases students, who score 90-95% are unable to clear NEET exams. As management or NRI seat costs are also high, they opt for media options (of studying in countries like Ukraine)," Bommai said.
The statement came as the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Karnataka earlier in the day.
Bommai was speaking ahead of visiting Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district, to pay last respects to Naveen, who was a final year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University.
Responding to a question regarding plans for changes in policies to provide enough opportunity for students in India, he said that the government has held discussions in this regard.
“To reduce the fees in the state, we are planning for A, B and C categorisation. But as the medical courses are controlled by the NMC, they are also looking at it. Things are under consideration in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis," he said.
To a question whether the government is planning any alternate arrangements for medical students who have returned from Ukraine, as their education is discontinued, the CMsaid that the central government is thinking about it.
"The course there is different from here. On completing the course there, students have to clear exams to practice here. Students of the first, second and third year all have come back, as students from different states are involved, the Centre is thinking about it," he said.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday assured the Supreme Court that it is looking into the educational concerns of the evacuated students.
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre told the bench of Chief Justice of India that students have given representation to the government on the issue of continuation of their studies and the government is looking into it and will make a decision.
