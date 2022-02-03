A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload.
Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus. The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases decreased by 87,682 to reach 15,33,921-- 3.67% of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 95.14%, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99%, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98%, according to the health ministry.
Yesterday, several big cities in the country witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra clocked a marginal rise in single-day coronavirus infections with 18,067 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours.
Mumbai also witnessed a jump in its daily Covid-19 cases with 1,128 infections and ten fatalities in 24 hours.
National capital Delhi added 3,028 fresh infections in a day.
Karnataka registered 20,505 new Covid cases while Kerala reported 52,199 fresh cases of respiratory infection.
