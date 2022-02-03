NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health on Thursday informed that thirty four states in India have registered a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate .

The states mentioned by the Union Health Ministry included Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan among others.

During the press conference the Health Ministry also stated that the current data indicates that unlike evidence during earlier Covid surge, with the current variant surgery is safe

The ministry further stated that surgery at this point is not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients.

The ministry urged hospitals not to deny surgery to Covid positive patients with the current variant.

The ministry also mentioned that in this Covid wave, sore throat was seen more in patients, there was significantly lesser use of drugs for treatment.

With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,803,318, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload.

Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus. The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 87,682 to reach 15,33,921-- 3.67% of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 95.14%, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99%, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98%, according to the health ministry.

Yesterday, several big cities in the country witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra clocked a marginal rise in single-day coronavirus infections with 18,067 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours.

Mumbai also witnessed a jump in its daily Covid-19 cases with 1,128 infections and ten fatalities in 24 hours.

National capital Delhi added 3,028 fresh infections in a day.

Karnataka registered 20,505 new Covid cases while Kerala reported 52,199 fresh cases of respiratory infection.

