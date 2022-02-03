This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A rise of 6.84% was seen on Thursday in the daily Covid caseload.
Yesterday, India had reported a total of 1,61,386 new cases of coronavirus. The death toll has climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases decreased by 87,682 to reach 15,33,921-- 3.67% of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 95.14%, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99%, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98%, according to the health ministry.
Yesterday, several big cities in the country witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra clocked a marginal rise in single-day coronavirus infections with 18,067 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours.
Mumbai also witnessed a jump in its daily Covid-19 cases with 1,128 infections and ten fatalities in 24 hours.
National capital Delhi added 3,028 fresh infections in a day.
Karnataka registered 20,505 new Covid cases while Kerala reported 52,199 fresh cases of respiratory infection.
