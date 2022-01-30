Karnataka has reported major decline in daily infections as 28,264 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Sunday. This is a huge decline from Saturday when the state recorded 33,337 new Covid infections and 70 deaths.

The capital city of Bengaluru recorded 11,938 new Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate in Karnataka declined to 16.38 per cent from 19.37 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 29,244 patients were discharged from hospitals and other facilities, while the state recorded 68 deaths, including 14 in Bengaluru. With the latest tally, Karnataka's active Covid cases stand at 2,51,084, including 1,32,000 in Bengaluru alone.

Daily cases continue to fall in Karnataka:

◾New cases in State: 28,264

◾New cases in B'lore: 11,938

◾Positivity rate in State: 16.38%

◾Discharges: 29,244

◾Active cases State: 2,51,084 (B'lore- 132k)

◾Deaths:68 (B'lore- 14)

◾Tests: 1,72,483#COVID19 #Omicron — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 30, 2022

Karnataka had seen a decline in new Covid cases on Friday at 31,198, while the state had recorded 50 deaths.

The Karnataka government had yesterday decided to further relax some restrictions from January 31 that were imposed after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases last year.

Also read: After Maharashtra, Karnataka to sell wine at supermarkets, walk-in stores?

Check what's allowed in state from now, what's shut:

1) The state government had last week withdrawn weekend restrictions.

2) Regular classes will begin for students of standard 1 to 9 from 31 January.

3) The government allowed pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels to remain open completely and allow 100% occupancy.

4) Only 50% of the occupancy will be allowed in the cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia.

5) Offices will now have 100% occupancy.

6) For marriages, 300 people will be allowed to congregate in open spaces and 200 people in closed spaces.

7) All kinds of services have been permitted in religious places. However, only 50% of capacity at religious places will continue.

8) Fairs, rallies, sit-in demonstration, protests, social gatherings and religious gatherings will continue to be prohibited.

9) Mandatory RT-PCR tests for passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa will continue.

As per Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar K, based on the latest 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced in the southern state, Delta and its sub-lineages account for about 75 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.