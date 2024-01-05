Karnataka makes Covid test mandatory for patients with respiratory, flu-like illnesses
Karnataka has made COVID tests mandatory for those with ILI or SARI symptoms, with a helpline launching soon. The positivity rate in the state remains at 3.82%.
Karnataka has made the COVID test mandatory for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), said State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu on Friday, adding that a helpline will be launched tomorrow.
