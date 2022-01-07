Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka makes vaccine certificate must for entry in malls, markets. Details

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST Livemint

  • There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, and restaurants

The Karnataka government on Friday made vaccine certificates must for entry in public places such as malls, markets and restaurants. “There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc," state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. 

Travellers from other states will be tested and Covid-care centres will be set up in the state. “We're collaborating with all hotels & educational institutions for institutional quarantine; monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system underway," the minister said.

The decision comes in the wake of rapid rise in Covid cases in the country due to new variant, Omicron.  

Karnataka so far has reported 333 cases of Omicron, highly infectious variant of Covid.  

Today, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said he has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to a private hospital. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested," the minister tweeted. 

