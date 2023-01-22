Karnataka man arrested for defrauding The Leela Palace in Delhi of ₹20 lakh by posing as UAE govt official2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:22 AM IST
The man has been identified as Mahamed Sharif (41), hailing from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada.
A man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a hotel in Delhi by leaving without paying his outstanding bill of more than ₹20 lakhs while posing as an official of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Delhi Police.
