A man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a hotel in Delhi by leaving without paying his outstanding bill of more than ₹20 lakhs while posing as an official of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Delhi Police.

The accused allegedly checked into the hotel using a phoney business card and presented himself as a key member of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's staff.

The hotel suffered a massive loss of ₹23,46,413 as a result of his flight with hotel property and unpaid debts. Anupam Das Gupta, who claimed to be the hotel's general manager, filed a complaint with the police after the incident, and on January 14 of this year, Sarojini Nagar police station filed a FIR.

The man identified as Mahamed Sharif (41), from Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, used a phoney business card to check into the hotel and spent over three months there in the previous year, according to the authorities.

Based on the complaint, a team was formed to locate the evading accused, and measures were undertaken to find the accused. On January 19, Sharif was detained in Dakshina Kannada and brought before the court.

"A case under sections 419/420/380 IPC was registered at PS Sarojini Nagar on the complaint of Anupam Das Gupta who alleged that he is the General Manager of The Leela Hotel Palace, Sarojini Nagar, Delhi and the accused person namely Mahamed Sharif stayed at The Leela Palace, New Delhi from 1st August 2022 and he ran off from the hotel on 20th November 2022 with hotel valuables and without settling his outstanding bills," the police said.

On August 1, 2022, the accused presented a residence card from the United Arab Emirates. He stayed in the hotel for nearly 3.5 months before leaving with hotel valuables and a post-dated check for ₹20 lakhs. However, the check bounced due to insufficient funds, which showed that the accused had ulterior motives and intended to deceive the hotel's management.

(With ANI inputs)