Covid-19 vaccination: A daily wage worker was administered two doses of Covishield vaccine within few minutes in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, according to news agency PTI.

Currently, the gap between first and second dose of Covishield is 12 to 16 weeks for all adults.

However, due to some confusion, the person was given the second dose within short span of time. This happened at a crowded vaccination camp at a school in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to the report, the person was kept under observation for three hours at the centre and later sent home.

Sullia Taluk health officer Dr B Nandakumar said that health officials have been keeping a check on him at his home since Wednesday and no adverse effect has been reported till late Thursday.

According to the report, K B Arun, the daily wage worker, had gone to the vaccination camp at Duggalakda High School in Sullia taluk on Wednesday, where the health assistant administered the first dose of vaccine to him.

Arun waited in the room for some time when he was given a second dose by the same staff unaware that he had already received the first dose of vaccine.

The confusion occurred as the person did not leave the room after getting vaccinated, Dr Nandakumar said. Arun, 19, was under the impression that two doses of vaccine were required for travel. The nurse also could not recognise him in the mask, the report said.

