A man in Karnataka's Haveri district has allegedly set a bank on fire after his loan application got rejected. According to the police, the accused wanted a loan and he approached the bank. However, the bank denied his loan application after the verification of documents.

The accused, who came on a bike during the wee hours on Sunday, poured petrol after breaking the window panes of the bank before setting it on fire. Bank's documents, furniture, computers were reduced to ashes because of the fire.

"The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC," say police

Subsequently, the villagers saw smoke emanating from the bank and rushed to the spot. They called the fire brigade and also caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Kaginele police have recorded the statements of the villagers. The police have registered the case under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With ANI inputs)

