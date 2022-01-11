Karnataka man sets bank on fire after his loan application was rejected

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A man in Karnataka's Haveri district has allegedly set a bank on fire after his loan application got rejected. According to the police, the accused wanted a loan and he approached the bank. However, the bank denied his loan application after the verification of documents.
The accused, who came on a bike during the wee hours on Sunday, poured petrol after breaking the window panes of the bank before setting it on fire. Bank's documents, furniture, computers were reduced to ashes because of the fire.
Subsequently, the villagers saw smoke emanating from the bank and rushed to the spot. They called the fire brigade and also caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Kaginele police have recorded the statements of the villagers. The police have registered the case under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code.
