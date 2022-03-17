Karnataka man tries to handle 3 Cobras, ends unexpectedly. Watch Video

For Sayed, however, this is not the first stint with snakes. On his youtube channel, there are several videos that show how he can handle serpents with panache. However, the last stunt became dangerous with one of the snakes biting his knee. The video has gone viral. The snake did not let go even as the Sayed tried to pull it away. He was later hospitalised.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}