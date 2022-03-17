Karnataka man tries to handle 3 Cobras, ends unexpectedly. Watch Video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some things need to be handled with caution, for example, snakes. A recent stunt by a snake enthusiast who was handling 3 cobras altogether - reminded us of the same. A video that went viral recently showed that the Karnataka-based was playing with the cobras, but the act became fatal when one of them attacked him. Maaz Sayed, a snake enthusiast from Sirsi, was seen making several hand gestures in front of the snakes, and one of the serpents, found them threatening, bites him.
Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda criticising him said on Twitter “This is just horrific way of handling cobras...The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal."
For Sayed, however, this is not the first stint with snakes. On his youtube channel, there are several videos that show how he can handle serpents with panache. However, the last stunt became dangerous with one of the snakes biting his knee. The video has gone viral. The snake did not let go even as the Sayed tried to pull it away. He was later hospitalised.
