Karnataka man uses PM Modi's name on wedding card: ‘Best present you will give is…’; FIR filed
A groom in Karnataka has entered into a controversy over the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in his card
A groom in Karnataka landed in trouble after he chose to show support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of his wedding card. He used the tagline “The best present you will give the couple is electing Modi as PM once again," on his card. Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024, an FIR was filed against him at Uppinangady police station in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.