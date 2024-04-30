A groom in Karnataka has entered into a controversy over the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in his card

A groom in Karnataka landed in trouble after he chose to show support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of his wedding card. He used the tagline “The best present you will give the couple is electing Modi as PM once again," on his card. Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024, an FIR was filed against him at Uppinangady police station in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FIR was registered following the Election Commission's complaint with the police on April 26. EC took cognisance in the matter after the message on the wedding card sparked controversy over political affiliation, police told PTI on Monday.

Uppinangady police took action after the matter was flagged by officials overseeing election code adherence and they filed a complaint. Interestingly, this is not the first time when PM Modi's name featured on a wedding card. In a similar incident, that took place a month ago, no legal action was taken against the groom or bride. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FIR against groom on EC complaint The wedding card with PM Modi's name erupted in controversy because of its wrong timing. The card has been used after the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). After the EC officials visited the groom's residence in Karnataka's Puttur taluk on April 14, he tried to explain that the invitations were printed on March 1, before the announcement of election dates.

However, the cards were printed nearly a month ago for a marriage which took place on April 18. He also clarified that the tagline was a way to express admiration for PM Modi. Despite the groom's explanation, EC complained to Uppinangady police on April 26, following which an FIR was registered. Apart from the groom, the press owner responsible for printing the invitation is also under the EC scanner.

A similar inciden took place in Telangana's Hyderabad, when couple chose to get PM Modi's photo printed on their wedding card. The initiative was taken by the father of a bridegroom, in which he urged the guests to bring no gifts but instead vote for PM Modi, calling it the ‘best gift’ in the invitation card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The invite stated, “A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give," under a photograph of PM Modi. The wedding took place on April 4.

