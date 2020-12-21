BENGALURU : With a new variant of coronavirus emerging in the U.K., the Karnataka government on Monday mandated a seven day quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from that country, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said that those who arrived in the state from these countries during the last 14 days would be traced in the next 24 hours and subjected to RT-PCR test.

The Minister held a meeting on Monday with the Technical Advisory Committee of Health and Family Welfare Department to discuss steps in this regard. Sudhakar, in a tweet, said initial studies in the U.K suggested that the virus may be more contagious than the present one, but not more virulent. Pointing out that the Centre has suspended flights originating from the U.K. from Wednesday till December 31, he said the state government, as a precautionary measure, has mandated seven day home quarantine for travellers from the U.K, Denmark and Netherlands.

"Travellers who have arrived in the state from these three countries in the last 14 days will be traced within the next 24 hours and subjected to RT-PCR test. While there is no need to panic,I urge people to continue to follow all precautionary measures and stay safe," he said in another tweet.

The Minister said that on Monday, 291 people arrived in the state by a British Airways flight and 246 by Air India. Of them 138 had not submitted negative test reports, his office said in a statement. "We will trace them and do RT-PCR test on them," he said.

Sudhakar further said that kiosks would be opened at airports to screen international travellers. Strict action would be taken against owners of hotels, resorts and pubs who violate government guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the minister warned, as he ruled out a lockdown for now.

