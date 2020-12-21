The Minister held a meeting on Monday with the Technical Advisory Committee of Health and Family Welfare Department to discuss steps in this regard. Sudhakar, in a tweet, said initial studies in the U.K suggested that the virus may be more contagious than the present one, but not more virulent. Pointing out that the Centre has suspended flights originating from the U.K. from Wednesday till December 31, he said the state government, as a precautionary measure, has mandated seven day home quarantine for travellers from the U.K, Denmark and Netherlands.