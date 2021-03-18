The Udupi district health administration in Karnataka has declared the Manipal Institute of Technology campus as a containment zone due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken by Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha after 59 cases of coronavirus were reported on the campus between 11 and 16 March. Of these, 27 people were found Covid positive on 17 March.

"33 persons including 27 found COVID19 positive at Manipal Institute of Technology, Udupi district yesterday. District health administration has declared the MIT campus as a containment zone," news agency ANI quoted District Health Officer of Udupi as saying.

For a period of two weeks, the movement of students in hostels and others residing on the MIT campus, one of India's premier academic and research institutions, will be restricted, as per reports.

A fresh round of coronavirus testing will be conducted on students inside the campus.

Meanwhile, the Udupi district reported 33 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 27 were reported in the tests conducted in MAHE.

Karnataka witnessed 1,275 fresh coronavirus cases and four related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407.

The day also saw 479 Covid-19 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban, with 786 Covid-19 infections, continued to top the state in the number of cases. Cumulatively 9,63,614 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health Department has said.

